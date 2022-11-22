There are other factors that can stir up tricky emotions, too, according to Silverstone, including financial pressures, family conflict or a feeling of isolation that occurs during this season. The end of the year can also prompt us to look back and ruminate on regrets or milestones missed, adds counsellor Emma Roberts, such as “becoming fitter, eating healthier, [or] getting a new job. It also magnifies another year gone from our life, which can bring feelings of anxiety [about] getting old.” In other words, this period is a crucible of pressures and expectations at a point when we’re typically at our most tired.

Red flags include emotional and physical exhaustion, feeling detached or negative about your work, being less efficient at doing your job, and having trouble sleeping, says Robin Clark, Bupa UK’s medical director for UK insurance. And in a stroke of not-so-perfect timing, end-of-year burnout can cause your productivity to go down the drain at the very point when your to-do list is spiralling out of control. “The prefrontal cortex, which is associated with working memory and decision making, is believed to be impaired by prolonged stress,” Silverstone notes, so you may “lose focus [and] struggle with time management”.

So, what can you do to alleviate the impact of burnout as the year comes to a close, and how can you make small changes that will ease your stress in the long-term? We asked the experts for their advice.