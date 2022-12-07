Exercise, he notes is generally a top up to people’s energy, but the very thought of going to the gym can be quite draining. “The strategy for this could be [to tell yourself] that I’m going to get up, not chat on my phone and go to the gym with no distractions, then I’ll get the benefit of the top-up and I won’t beat myself up about it all day.”

If work is sapping your internal battery, the solution isn’t just to remove that demand completely, because you’ll just be creating a whole new load of worries. “If work is draining your energy, you can just leave the job. That’s one solution, but then you’re going to be drained by lack of money, fear and uncertainty,” Brennan says. Instead, try breaking the drain down into more manageable segments that you can find more practical solutions for.

“What you might say is, ‘I don’t like my boss, so I’m going to manage that drain and speak to the HR team, read a book about behavioural management and look for another job on the side,’” Brennan notes. “This approach will start to top you up a little bit as you might get excited about your career again and by the time you do quit your job you’ve got something else lined up to manage the drain.”

Even if you love your job, “knowing what drains you can also be a powerful tool”, says positive psychology coach Dr Tania King-Mohammad, as it can help you home in on tasks that you could outsource or delegate.