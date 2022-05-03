‘Comparison is the thief of joy’ is a mantra we see splashed across social media, yet the same medium makes it too easy to compare ourselves to others. We are seduced by curated showreels into thinking our friends are soaring ahead of us in every aspect of life. But envy is a double-edged sword, it’s not only our friends’ highlights that are feeding into this feeling, but also the narrative that we’re envious of a life we think we deserve – one with an amazing partner, a great job and cool weekends away. That’s not to say we aren’t deserving of all of those things, but envy isn’t going to get us there.

To those people whose initial reaction to this conundrum was, “OMG WTF, I would never…” I don’t believe you. We (millennials mainly, but I think this applies to most generations) are trained to believe that the grass is always greener. Sometimes it is – I truly believe Rihanna lives a much better life than I do, but more often than not it just appears that way from afar, or through the lens of social media. Use your ‘comparisonitis’ to steer clear of (and unfollow) what triggers those peaks of envy. But most importantly, rejoice in your own highlights. Giving yourself a moment to celebrate your personal wins, no matter how small (today, I went on an hour-long fastish-paced walk), allows you to see the success stories of your own life.

