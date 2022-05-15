When we’re struggling, it can be tempting to hide how we’re feeling from others by putting on a ‘mask’ and presenting ourselves in a certain way. Not only can removing this mask help you to confront your emotions and feel less alone in how you’re feeling, but it can also encourage others, too.

“It has become normal to live a filtered life and become dependent on how the outward version of ourselves is received and validated, which often has no resemblance to how we actually feel,” Cariss says. “Because we meet such filtered versions of each other, we think we are the only ones who are struggling. Over time, the filtered version of ourselves grows bigger and our real self shrivels.

“We need to share how we are really feeling so we can see how those around us are or aren’t coping with the crap life throws at us all. This is a key ingredient for how we grow, how we relate and how we become more ourselves. Being able to recognise and share our own humanness and experience that of other people is a powerful, reparative and connecting experience.”

Say no to busy

Our fast-paced modern lives convince us that busyness is the be-all and end-all – but that’s just not the case. Saying no to being busy all the time will not only give you the time you need to rest and unwind, but it’ll also give you space to work on other areas of your life, too.