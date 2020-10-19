Two weeks ago after staying over at her boyfriend’s in east London, Hannah walked from his to hers and realised how much she missed the feeling. “It’s that sense of change of scenery. I know people do just go for walks in the morning but I thought ‘what if I fully think about getting ready fo work and get up walk for about 45 mins to an hour? I even pack my bag like I’m leaving for the day!” (This is something that lots of Instagrammers have been bemused by watching Hannah document her commutes on Insta stories).

“In a weird way in puts me a different frame of mind. I do everything I normally do on a commute – I listen to a playlist, I use that time to come into my own and settle before work.”

There is method (and purpose) to the madness. “I set up my desk the night before and I open my laptop so when I come in from my ‘commute’ everything is laid out.”

Like many others who are now WFH veterans, Hannah misses the small talk with colleagues in the morning, but her commute is a way to punctuate the day and add structure – and it’s clearly working for her.

“What I found is that feeling that I have to go out in the morning has been mentally really helpful for me. It’s not technically a change of scenery but it does set me up from the day and I have the rhythm of arriving to work.”

Has her fake commute ever caused her to be late like so many real commuter journeys? “It actually has! And I’m such a punctual person but last week I was ten minutes late.” For once, we can’t blame the trains for that.