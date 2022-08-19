“This is what happened when I took my family with me to therapy”

Involving her parents in the healing process was essential to Natasha because she was still living under their roof. “If you still have to live with your parents, you’ll keep opening your wounds. My parents were the root of the issue, so we needed to deal with the root cause.

“I also felt all of us needed a safe space, with an outside source, to better understand what we were individually going through in order to heal.”

Natasha touches on the difference between the Black community and other cultures: since our parents were strong, we were also expected to be, she says. The differences between how they grew up in their respective countries and how we grew up in the UK means they often can’t relate to us. “It’s as if they think that if you’re not bleeding, you’re not dying. To them, there’s no such thing as depression. You’ll be fine; just smile and go to work. So when I pointed out things that hurt me, they trivialised them and didn’t understand where I was coming from. They thought I was crazy.”

Natasha describes the first therapy session as an absolute nightmare. Her parents would talk but not listen. “My dad wanted to lead the conversation but dismissed the therapist’s comments because she disagreed with him. He also didn’t believe our views. He would laugh and roll his eyes but ask why I was saying certain things in front of strangers. My parents still believe that what happens in the house should stay in the house, so the session wasn’t great. We had many arguments afterwards.