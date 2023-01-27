Feel like you never have enough time? Pandora Sykes has some tips to help

Our lives are made up of years, months, weeks, days, minutes, seconds, and the sad truth is that a lot of those moments will feel like a massive waste of our limited time on earth. Take waiting in a queue to return a dress that doesn’t fit or sitting through another meeting that absolutely could have been an email.

When you think about all those minutes and hours that feel pointless, it’s not much of a surprise to discover that, on average, Brits spend over a day a week doing stuff that they see as a waste of time, according to new research from Microsoft Surface. That’s 52 and a half days a year sapped up by nonsense.

We can’t just magic up more hours in the day (and let’s be real: if we could, they’d just be filled with more admin), but what we can all do is make some tweaks to our routines to better use our time. We can carve out space for things that bring us joy, whether that’s cooking a really great dinner or having chats with friends. We can limit the bits that feel like a waste so we don’t have to endure them for hours on end.