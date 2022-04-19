One of the results of this shift in thinking is Self Space – a self-described “contemporary mental health service” that offers flexible therapy for people looking for “everyday mental maintenance”.

Instead of being hidden away behind endless doors, receptionists and forms, Self Space provides flexible, on-demand therapy virtually and on the high street at one of their four locations – so you can simply walk in and see a therapist the very same day.

“Our aim really is to make therapy as accessible and as human as possible,” explains Jodie Cariss, who founded Self Space back in 2019. “To do this we have sites on the high street, work with over 60 multi-disciplined therapists and make finding a therapist and booking a session as easy as possible.”