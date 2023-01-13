Habits, he explains, are usually governed by three processes, which make up a loop. First, there is the cue, which tells your brain to “initiate automatic behaviour mode”; then there is the process, or the “desired behaviour actually unfolding automatically”; finally, there’s the reward, which “helps your brain to keep the behaviour prioritised again in the future”. That might be by “triggering powerful neurotransmitters that the brain really enjoys, especially dopamine, the reward transmitter”.

It takes a while to get to this point, though, and the action usually has to be repeated over and over to “slowly teach the mind an automatic process”. A couple of days just isn’t going to cut it.

Conscious decisions are made in a part of the brain called the pre-frontal cortex, which is also in charge of other complex behaviour including planning, expressing our personality, moderating social behaviour and our short-term memory. “It’s the area of the brain that’s great at doing complex things, but is a slow and effortful area of the brain to be engaging,” Vyas-Lee says. “We use it whenever we’re trying to learn something new and complex.”

When a behaviour becomes more familiar, or even automatic, we can begin pushing complex tasks into the sub-cortical brain regions, he adds. “Think about how driving a car is really hard at first, but over time as your sub-cortical brain regions take over the process becomes second nature.” (The flip side of this, of course, is that once bad habits have become engrained, they can become very hard to break.)