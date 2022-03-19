It seems like the busier and more stressful our lives get, the more terms we’re given to help us understand what we’re feeling. If we’re not burned out, we’re languishing. And if we haven’t got brain fog, we’ve got “frazzlebrain”.

As explained by Dr Gina Simmons-Schneider in her book Frazzlebrain: Break Free From Anxiety, Anger, and Stress Using Advanced Discoveries in Neuropsychology, “frazzlebrain” results from a hidden combination of emotions, including stress, anger, and anxiety.