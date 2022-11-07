Mental Health

Freeze mode: what is the third stress response, and how does it work?

Posted by
Eve Upton-Clark
Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
A woman sat at the table stressed at work

So you’ve heard of fight or flight, but what about the third stress response? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘freeze mode’.

There’s no denying it: the world is a pretty stressful place these days. From the cost of living crisis to the seemingly endless political chaos, there’s a lot going on – and, as a result, many of us are used to feeling a little overwhelmed.

But despite this, how familiar are you with all the ways the body can react to stress? You’ve probably heard of the ‘fight or flight’ response before, but did you know there’s a third response, also known as ‘freeze’?

If you’ve ever felt numb in the face of a stressful presentation or emotionally challenging situation, you’ll know what we’re talking about. In response to stressful stimuli, we might fight, run – or simply stop. When the nervous system is overloaded with emotions and things to process, the brain may ‘freeze’ as a form of self-protection.

You may also like

Mental health: a therapist explains why emotional numbness isn’t the same as feeling nothing

“This response comes from the area of the brain which we know as our limbic system and it involves a series of complex chemical and neurological reactions which are subconscious,” says Jacqueline Carson, a clinical hypnotherapist, psychotherapist and meditation teacher. “It is an ancient survival technique to alert us and protect us from danger – an automatic nervous response activated by the brain.” 

Sometimes it’s triggered by a one-off stressful event, as in nature. We all have an inbuilt defence system to protect ourselves from moments of danger, whether perceived or actual. But other times, modern life can overstimulate the capacity of your nervous system with an otherwise insignificant event acting as the final straw.

“Day to day, most people will not experience this freeze response; however, if you are a person who is struggling with anxiety or chronic stress then your automatic nervous system is more susceptible. So when faced with a stressful or worrying situation your brain automatically goes into this survival mode and you feel the physiological changes in the body,” explains Carson. 

Woman rolling object up hill
Freeze mode typically occurs when you're confronted by a particularly stressful or overwhelming situation.

She continues: “You may experience this as a complete overwhelm where you just can’t think anymore. You might feel like you just can’t cope but you can’t get away either so you just do nothing. You may experience a dry mouth, tense muscles or you may feel cold and have pale skin, like the blood has drained away.”

When you’re in freeze mode, it can feel near impossible to take action. Even if you want to or have a mounting pile of responsibilities. Other symptoms can include feeling stuck in a certain part of the body, heaviness of limbs, feeling numb, decreased heart rate, holding your breath and a sense of dread. 

Your freeze response may also cause you to feel more tired than normal, lack motivation or experience general feelings of gloom. Like a personal pause button, the body’s freeze response can make it challenging to meet the regular demands of life. This comes with its own set of problems, prompting feelings of anxiety, guilt and failure.

You may also like

Autumn anxiety: feeling out of sorts since the clocks went back? Here’s how to cope

So how can we unfreeze ourselves? It begins with acknowledging our stress response and noticing when it flares up. Then, once you’re aware of certain triggers that may cause these responses, grounding techniques can help in the moment.

“Reducing our exposure to stress will help to bring the body back into balance,” says Carson. “Practices such as mindfulness, yoga and meditation will help to calm the mind and make it easier to recover from stress and anxiety. 

“If, however, you are a person who has experienced a traumatic event, for example, if you’ve suffered domestic violence or have developed a phobia that brings about a PTSD-like response, then something like hypnotherapy can work with your subconscious to alleviate the problem. 

“Generally, not overloading yourself, making time for yourself and getting out in nature will all help to calm the mind and subsequently the body.”

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ guide to local mental health helplines and organisations here.

If you are struggling, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.

You can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Eve Upton-Clark

Author

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and women’s issues. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.

Recommended by Eve Upton-Clark

Mental Health

Surprised by how disoriented you’re feeling right now? You’re not alone

If recent events have left you feeling off-kilter, you’re not the only one.

Posted by
Katie Rosseinsky
Published
Mental Health

Has the transition into autumn left you feeling weird? Here’s why you’re not the only one

An expert explains why this year in particular has left us feeling wobbly.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Mental Health

Always feeling self-conscious? The ‘spotlight effect’ could be to blame

We’re all drastically over-estimating how much people are focusing on us.

Posted by
Chloe Laws
Published
Mental Health

Why taking ‘microbreaks’ could be the key to feeling less stressed out and tired at work

New research highlights the benefits of taking short, regular breaks throughout the day.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published