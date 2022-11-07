“This response comes from the area of the brain which we know as our limbic system and it involves a series of complex chemical and neurological reactions which are subconscious,” says Jacqueline Carson, a clinical hypnotherapist, psychotherapist and meditation teacher. “It is an ancient survival technique to alert us and protect us from danger – an automatic nervous response activated by the brain.”

Sometimes it’s triggered by a one-off stressful event, as in nature. We all have an inbuilt defence system to protect ourselves from moments of danger, whether perceived or actual. But other times, modern life can overstimulate the capacity of your nervous system with an otherwise insignificant event acting as the final straw.

“Day to day, most people will not experience this freeze response; however, if you are a person who is struggling with anxiety or chronic stress then your automatic nervous system is more susceptible. So when faced with a stressful or worrying situation your brain automatically goes into this survival mode and you feel the physiological changes in the body,” explains Carson.