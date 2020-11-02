Thanks to me taking “no non-essential journeys” incredibly seriously, I have very rarely left my village over the past eight months. Indeed, my most exciting days out have been to the click-and-collect area of Ikea’s carpark (via the passenger seat of my boyfriend’s van), a little jaunt up Box Hill, and the outdoor seating area of my local pub (about a 50-minute walk from door-to-door).

All of this means that I haven’t seen many of my friends – all scattered across the country (and the world, if you count my pals based in Australia, the USA, and the UAE) – for… ooh, for a very long time. And so, when my Bristol-based BFF told me she was able to come and visit on Halloween, it quickly became a very big deal.

We pored over the (always confusing) social distancing rules laid down by the government, and reasoned that my friend was able to stay overnight at my house, so long as we adhered to the ‘rule of six’ and social distancing measures. Then, Boris Johnson and co brought in the ‘three-tier system’, and things became a tad more complex. Would we both remain in Tier One long enough for our best-laid plans to come to fruition?