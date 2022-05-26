“When I first started getting professional help, it was a very different system with a very different view of mental health compared to what we have now. I really didn’t get on with the help that was offered and ended up having to seek private treatment, but that didn’t help either. They weren’t focused on looking after my mental health; they were focused solely on my physical weight and tried to ship me off to a clinic 100 miles away from any friends or family.

“If anything, the whole experience made me worse – and that really put me off treatment for the longest time. When I relapsed in 2017 and I was in a terrible, terrible place, I was really reluctant to get help. In the end, I got to the point where I made myself go to hospital because I couldn’t trust myself to be alone and keep myself safe. That whole experience was awful. I sat alone in A&E for 23 hours; nobody knew I was there let alone what I was there for. I was freezing cold, and by the time I did get to speak to a medical professional (for a grand total of five minutes), I was told to get on antidepressants before being discharged miles away from home.