“You make excuses for other people’s behaviour but if you make a mistake you believe it says something fundamental about who you are as a person,” she says.

Secondly, Dr Smith shares that another sign that you are gaslighting yourself is when you never trust your own judgement.

She says this happens when “you see the opinions of other people as a much more credible source” and “live in an almost constant state of self-doubt and you look at other people for clarity”.

“Number 3, you invalidate or ignore your own feelings,” she adds.

Dr Smith says people tend to do this when they come to believe they’re oversensitive or overreacting so they “don’t know what emotions to listen to anymore”.