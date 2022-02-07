Therapist Sarah Ahmed has done just that in a recent TikTok breaking down the difference between the two.

In the clip, which has gained over 14,000 views, Ahmed says it’s common for people to confuse “self-sacrifice with generosity”.

“Now, as a South Asian woman, this is actually something I’ve struggled with for a long time,” she says.

“Growing up, I’ve been taught – and I’m sure many of you can relate to this – we’ve been taught to give, give, give, give, give to the point where we have nothing left to give, but yet we give under the guise of ‘no, this is what being generous looks like, and this is what we’re rewarded for’.