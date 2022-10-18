3 things that could be influencing your mood without you even realising

To tackle your need to compare yourself to others, Conner recommends turning your attention back towards yourself and making an active choice to celebrate your wins.

“You can celebrate the success and wins of others while reminding yourself of all of the accomplishments you have and will make in the future,” she says.

“Keeping a running list of all of the things that make you special, talented and worthy is a great way to do this. That way when you find yourself comparing, you can quickly focus on yourself – not only on the ways you can improve but also what ways you are already wonderful and amazing in your own right.”

3. Being indecisive

Putting things off and mulling over decisions may seem like the easiest way out in the moment, but delaying the inevitable can increase your stress levels.

“Not making decisions may not seem like a big deal, but it can be a sneaky mood buster,” Dr Conner says. “When you allow decisions to hang over your head, it causes undue stress and pressure.”

To fix this, Dr Conner recommends being strict with yourself when it comes to making decisions.

“Allow yourself set amounts of time to mull over a decision, and when the allotted time has expired, make the best possible decision you can,” she says. “The added benefit of this is that, over time, you will learn to trust yourself with decision-making. In the long run, this will help you to make decisions more quickly.”