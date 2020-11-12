No matter what the Instagram quote accounts, self-proclaimed happiness gurus and well-meaning internet strangers would have you believe, there is such a thing as too much positivity.

It’s a simple fact of life: no matter how many times you tell yourself to “look on the bright side” or “stay positive,” we will all feel ‘negative’ emotions such as sadness, anger and fear throughout our lives. But by placing pressure on ourselves to be happy and think positively no matter what’s going on, we’re denying ourselves the opportunity to experience, reflect upon and learn from those feelings.

No situation has made this dilemma quite so clear as the current coronavirus pandemic. At a time when we’re facing a whole load of uncertainty, sadness, fear and disappointment, telling ourselves to “think positive” just doesn’t cut it anymore. Life is, for the moment, a little bit shit, and telling ourselves the complete opposite doesn’t help anyone – in fact, it can leave us feeling pretty damn guilty about the legitimate emotions we are feeling.