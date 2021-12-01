“Guilt is a feeling of remorse or sadness over an action we’ve performed, but we can also feel guilty for things that we haven’t done,” says relationship strategist Mairead Molloy.

According to Molloy, we usually feel guilt when we believe we’ve broken a set of rules. These could be the rules of sobriety or the rules of our own personal code. “For one person this could mean breaking plans with a friend at the last minute. For someone else it could mean cheating or stealing,” she says.

The amount of guilt we feel is based on the principles of “nature and nurture”, explains Molloy. It comes down to our personality type and behaviours picked up in childhood that go on to affect our decision-making in adulthood.

“Some people feel guilt more intensely than others,” says Holli Rubin, psychotherapist and head of multi-disciplinary therapies at London-based mental health centre The Stoke. “Some personality types will feel guilt very intensely, while other people will be able to assess it and let it go a little bit more,” she explains. “A lot of it also has to do with how people are brought up; what ideas they came across at school and home, or how punitive people in authority might have been.”