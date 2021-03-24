The 2021 World Happiness Report has been published, and the results are surprising, to say the least.

Because, despite the tumultuous events of the past 12 months, researchers have found that self-reported life satisfaction across 95 countries has, on average, remained steady.

“Surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in wellbeing when measured by people’s own evaluation of their lives,” Professor John Helliwell of the University of British Columbia, one of the editors of the happiness report, said in a press release.

“One possible explanation is that people see Covid-19 as a common, outside threat affecting everybody and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and fellow-feeling.”