Murphy explains there are two parts of our mind: the conscious and the unconscious. “We assume this is split 50:50, but actually just 5% of our mind is conscious and 95% is unconscious.”

This means when we start to think negatively, because it is so deeply ingrained, much of it happens in our unconscious mind.

“We often think one of the strategies to dissuade negative thoughts is to ignore them or put them at the back of our mind,” says Murphy. “But if you put something at the back of your mind, it holds space and energy and it controls you. It becomes part of the unconscious mind and that inner critic can take total control over you and become destructive.”

“Our brain believes everything we think, which is why our language towards ourselves is very powerful,” continues Murphy. “Unless we change our language toward ourselves our inner-critic will run our lives.”

In other words, when we repeat narratives to ourselves such as “I can’t do this”, “I’m not good enough”, “I’m a failure”, “I’m ugly”, “I’m stupid”, they become ingrained in our unconscious mind and we start to believe them.

However, according to Murphy, it is possible to rewire our brains for success.

“There’s a myth that when we reach adulthood, our brain is set and we cannot do anything about it anymore. But it’s been proven in the last couple of decades that this is not true,” says Murphy.

In fact, science has realised our brain is very malleable, something called neuroplasticity, which means we can rewire it to new ways of thinking and change our behaviours.