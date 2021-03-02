“I think when you don’t like someone, you want to keep reaffirming the reason why you don’t like them and social media is the perfect place to try to find those faults, even if they don’t exist”, says Ella, a 22-year-old from Manchester who admits to hate following a personal trainer from her town on Instagram. “I’m honestly just so jealous because she’s minted, gorgeous, a really good PT and she’s making it big”, she tells Stylist. Ella catches herself watching the fitness influencer’s training videos on a daily basis and scrutinising her form, thinking things like ‘I can’t believe her clients are paying for this’.

So why hasn’t she unfollowed her? “I don’t actually know”, Ella says. “Maybe it’s because I have so many connections to her and my friends all follow her too. As well as being jealous of her, I find her really interesting.” Ella also thinks that even if she did unfollow her, she’d just look her up anyway.

Kate, 19, doesn’t hate follow celebrities as much as she used to but understands how easy it is to do. “There was a time when there’d be celebrity hate accounts that would nitpick on women and it was horrible. I distinctly remember following an Ariana Grande one when I was 15”, she says. “I was really insecure at that age and in some ways tearing down perfect-looking celebrities made me feel better about myself.”

But now Kate struggles with following ordinary people online, mostly women in the same career path as her, and can’t stop comparing herself to them. “I think it’s probably a symptom of internalised misogyny more than anything else. It makes me feel gross inside. I have to catch myself doing it,” she says. “I’m thinking of these people in a negative way, then I feel judgey, then I’m judging myself for being judgey and it’s not helpful to anyone, nor is it particularly kind.” Kate thinks hate following directly correlates with her self-esteem because when she feels better about herself, the feelings of jealousy tend to fade.

Unlike Ella and Kate, 22-year-old Aleesha is addicted to hate following someone she used to be friends with. “It was a classic uni fallout where we both got hurt, but I still find myself on her Instagram, checking what she’s doing on LinkedIn and checking if she’s more successful than me.”

Aleesha is struggling to get over the friendship break-up and thinks that keeping up with the ex-friend digitally will give her reasons to remember why she was a bad friend in the first place. “It’s a very dangerous part of me that wants to hurt me by finding out what she’s been up to. I hope to find something that makes me angry at her again, this urge to rekindle whatever happened,” she says. “I’m still clinging on to be like ‘ha, see! I’m winning!’”