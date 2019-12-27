“Let’s admit it – New Year’s Eve is the worst night of the year”

I don’t like New Year’s Eve.

There, I’ve admitted it, and writing down these few words seems confessional in a society hellbent on going to the best party. The pressure to have a good time on the last day of the year is parallel to having the perfect family on Christmas Day, driven by our fear of missing out. But this year I’m happy to do things my way.

Here’s why: come 31 December, I can feel time slipping through my fingers like sand. And I find it all too disconcerting.