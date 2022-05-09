Instead, some of these signs can lie beyond the surface – and one person identifying the hidden signs of imposter syndrome is therapist Abby Rawlinson.

In an Instagram post, Rawlinson highlighted the key hidden signs of imposter syndrome, starting with struggling to ask for help because “you fear looking incompetent”.

The therapist adds that obsessively checking things because you’re scared of making small mistakes is a hidden sign of imposter syndrome, along with procrastination and avoiding tasks that are out of your comfort zone and constantly comparing yourself to others.

The post also highlights that being sensitive to constructive criticism and rejecting positive feedback while fixating on the negatives is a key sign we should look out for.

Lastly, Rawlison adds that setting challenging goals and then feeling disappointed when falling short is an indicator of imposter syndrome, along with imagining that everyone is more capable than you and working extra hard to cover it up.