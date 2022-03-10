7 hidden signs of low self-worth, according to a psychologist
- Leah Sinclair
Published
Dealing with low self-esteem can become so intrinsic to our day-to-day lives that it is hard to recognise. But psychologist Dr Michaela Dunbar has taken to Instagram to highlight the seven hidden signs of low self-worth to look out for.
Self-love is a term we’ve heard a lot over the last few years, as the phrase has been plastered across Instagram feeds and TikTok videos, with the aim of helping people boost their confidence.
But while the information to help combat low confidence may be out there, it can be hard to even recognise if you have low self-esteem, with it manifesting in various ways throughout our day-to-day without us even realising it.
Recognising these hidden signs of low self-worth is key to being able to combat it in the long run – and clinical psychologist Dr Michaela Dunbar has taken to Instagram to help people identify these struggles of low confidence which can go unnoticed.
In a post which has gained over 13,000 likes, Dr Michaela breaks down seven signs of low self-worth, starting with being indecisive and second-guessing “even the smallest of decisions”.
Next, Dr Michaela says a sign of low self-worth is avoiding speaking out in meetings and groups, along with engaging in negative self-talk, saying things like ‘I’m so stupid’ a lot.
In the post, she adds that downplaying your strengths and dwelling on your weaknesses can be a sign of low self-confidence and not feeling worthy of good things in your life is another clear indicator of this.
Lastly, the psychologist writes that not believing when people pay you compliments and identifying as a perfectionist are two further signs of low self-worth.
Many took to the comments to share their thoughts on self-worth, with one writing: “Yup, that has been me for so long. Over the last few years, I’ve done the work to improve and it is amazing how far a little self-love and self-worth go.”
Another said: “One of the missing truths of low self-esteem is that it is woven in with our sense of self. That’s why healing is so challenging. To heal from this wound we must make peace with an aspect of who we think we are dying. The beauty is, as we do, a new self is free to emerge.”
Image: Getty