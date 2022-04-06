Highly sensitive people often get a bad rap for “overthinking” or being “too sensitive“, but being an HSP isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

In fact, according to a new study, there are six key traits that make up a highly sensitive person – four of which are associated with positive personality traits.

The study, which was published in the Journal Of Personality Assessment, asked a sample of 10,300 participants aged 18 to 87 to respond to a draft questionnaire based on 60 traits they identified in other studies on the subject.