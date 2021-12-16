Kerry Curl, 41, from Cambridge, also identifies as highly sensitive, and finds it hard not to ‘overreact’ when she’s faced with conflict or uncertainty. “My experience at my first employed job was a prime example of my being ‘over sensitive’,” she says. “I was working as a filing clerk at a security company and it was my first week, so I was trying to keep my emotions in check. But as the week progressed, I quickly realised the husband and wife who owned the business were very volatile – at one point the wife threw a heavy folder at her husband in anger right in front of me.”

She continues: “I tried not to cry or get involved but it played heavy on my heart and mind. I thought to myself, ‘Why are you getting so sensitive about a situation that doesn’t involve you?’”

While being highly sensitive isn’t a bad thing, it certainly has its challenges – as both Noyce and Curl have experienced. We live in a world where sensitivity has long been viewed as a bad thing – and as such, people like us are often criticised for showing this part of ourselves. Criticism from others isn’t the only challenge highly sensitive people have to handle, either – when you process things more intensely, the world can be a pretty overwhelming place.