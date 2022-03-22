A highly sensitive person – also known as an HSP – is a term for those who are “thought to have an increased or deeper central nervous system sensitivity to physical, emotional or social stimuli”, according to VeryMind.

The term, which was coined by psychologist Dr Elaine Aron, is used to describe the estimated 15-20% of people who experience the world more intensely and deeply than the average person.

Because of this, HSPs tend to feel overwhelmed and become emotionally exhausted more easily – and there are a few tell-tale signs to look out for that an HSP may be experiencing these feelings, according to clinical psychologist Dr Michaela.