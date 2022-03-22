Highly sensitive person: 5 signs you might be overwhelmed as an HSP, according to a psychologist
- Leah Sinclair
If you’re an HSP, recognising when you’re feeling overwhelmed is key – and Dr Michaela has perfectly highlighted the five key signs to look out for.
Feeling overwhelmed is something we all experience at some point or another.
Whether it’s related to the demands of our jobs, which can lead to stress and even burnout, or the day-to-day challenges we face with our friends, family or partners, keeping a balanced, cool head while dealing with the various challenges we face isn’t easy – especially if you are a highly sensitive person.
A highly sensitive person – also known as an HSP – is a term for those who are “thought to have an increased or deeper central nervous system sensitivity to physical, emotional or social stimuli”, according to VeryMind.
The term, which was coined by psychologist Dr Elaine Aron, is used to describe the estimated 15-20% of people who experience the world more intensely and deeply than the average person.
Because of this, HSPs tend to feel overwhelmed and become emotionally exhausted more easily – and there are a few tell-tale signs to look out for that an HSP may be experiencing these feelings, according to clinical psychologist Dr Michaela.
In a recent Instagram post, which received over 16,000 likes, Dr Michaela broke down five key signs that an HSP is feeling overwhelmed, starting with feeling a strong need to be “alone and recharge”.
The psychologist says overwhelmed HSPs also may feel even more sensitive to external stimuli like bright lights and loud noises and they may feel “irritable, on edge and overcome with anxiety”.
“It’s also very common for HSPs to feel physically unwell when they are stressed,” she adds. “They may also find it very difficult to focus on the task at hand.”
Many took to the comments to share their thoughts on the post, with one commentator saying: “It’s very important to know about these signs.
“Most of the people are unaware that they are [a] highly sensitive person. This will help spread awareness,” she added.
Another wrote: “100% feel all of this. So important to see this and to see more awareness around being an HSP which will hopefully make people more sensitive to what we go through.”
While feeling overwhelmed is something many HSPs deal with on a larger scale, acknowledging these signs is the first step towards overcoming them.
