9 signs you might be a highly sensitive person (and what that actually means)

Just as hair colours vary from person to person, so too does the way we experience the world – especially for those people who are HSPs, or highly sensitive people.

The term, coined by psychologist Dr Elaine Aron, is used to describe the estimated 15-20% of people who experience the world more intensely and deeply than the average person.

As a result, HSPs may feel easily overwhelmed and grow emotionally exhausted more easily – but that doesn’t mean being a HSP is a bad thing. In fact, there are plenty of upsides to being a HSP, too, such as an ability to forge deeper and more meaningful relationships.