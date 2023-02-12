Last year, a Trustpilot poll found that the average UK adult is currently holding six grudges, with 12% of participants maintaining one for 20 years or more. And yet, for the most part, these are often one-sided feuds we don’t like to share with others (because, let’s face it, having your own personal burn book feels a little adolescent, a bit… Mean Girls). That’s precisely what drew behavioural scientist Elizabeth van Monsjou to the subject. “The topic of holding grudges was so interesting to me because so many people do it, but many don’t want to admit to it because they think it reflects poorly on them,” she says.

In her research, van Monsjou defines a grudge as “ongoing feelings or hurt and anger that can dissipate over time but are easily triggered, to the point where it can feel like the transgression has happened all over again”. Unlike, say, a more general dislike or antipathy, a grudge is “rooted in an inciting incident (or series of incidents) where the person who is holding a grudge feels like the person they’re holding a grudge against has done something wrong to them”, she explains. It’s the personally relevant wrongdoing in Tess’s case – specifically, her boss taking credit for her work – that’s important.

These ill feelings can be magnified even further, van Monsjou adds, when grudges occur in close interpersonal relationships: “Where trust is a key component [and] when trust gets breached and isn’t repaired, that’s a big part of where grudges come from.” It’s no wonder, then, that grudges are often rooted in family dysfunction or friendships gone sour. Writer and model Anya*, from the East Midlands, recalls a ‘frenemies’ situation that calcified into a grudge. “I think she found me a threat, and perhaps I found her a threat, actually,” she says. “I always did what she wanted to try to make her happy, in a sense, but I never really felt like I got the same back. It was like a competition I was having in my head with her.”

Scrolling through social media, Anya would wonder where her frenemy was and look her up on Instagram and compare herself to her. This rumination – returning again and again to the pattern of negative thoughts that make up a grudge – is one reason why grudge-holding can be so damaging. We play out our resentments repeatedly, rehearsing our hurt, picking at a scab that’s unlikely to heal.