We’re told there are two types of people in the world: those who see the glass as half empty, and those who see it as half full. If, like me, you’re fixated on the empty half of your glass, you might gawp at those who manage to get on with everything the world throws at them, brushing aside turmoil like water off a duck’s back. While this may look effortless, optimism is definitely a skill. Given the chaos of last year, a lot of us are now looking to learn how to make the best of a bad situation; how to accept it when awful things happen that are out of our control; how to put things in perspective.

It’s important to learn, too. Rebecca Lockwood is a neuro-linguistic programming coach, and she says that being an optimist can hugely benefit your mental health. “When we have an optimistic mindset it allows us to relax,” she explains. “We will feel as though we know things are always going to work out for the best.”