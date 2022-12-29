How to stop weight loss ads clogging up your Instagram feed this January

“New year, new you.”

Just four little words, but they come laden with some seriously heavy societal pressure – largely because they are frequently used to persuade us that, actually, we aren’t happy with the way we look. That we should “trim down”, or “tone up”, or “get beach body ready”. That we should spend a fortune on “skinny teas” and “detox diets”. That we should be counting calories every time we sit down to eat something. That we should be working out every spare moment we have.

That we look… well, that we look wrong, essentially. And that we ought to do something about it, so that we can better conform to the narrow-minded beauty standards being peddled to us at every single turn.