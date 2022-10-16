One of the most valuable things you can do to help yourself care less about what other people think is get to know yourself a bit better.

This doesn’t need to be some massive journey of self-discovery – simply spending some time developing self-awareness will help you to feel more confident in what you think and your decisions.

“By building your self-awareness and doing work to understand your behaviours, labels, limitations and beliefs, you’ll feel stronger in who you are and reduce your need to try and impress others,” Kennedy explains.

“The only time you doubt your worth is when you’re trying to be someone you’re not because the mind’s idea of who you are is so fragile that a single word could make it crumble, leaving you feeling like you’re under attack.”