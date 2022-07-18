“Not knowing exactly what’s going to happen means it’s difficult to control what our responses are going to be,” explains Dr Peter Olusoga, psychology lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University. “When we’ve never encountered something before, we don’t have those pre-planned responses or know how we’re going to deal with what’s in front of us, and that produces a lot of anxiety.”

If you’re feeling this way right now, it’s important to remember that it’s OK to feel anxious, worried or upset – and taking the time to process how you’re feeling and indulge in those emotions is a healthy thing to do. But there are also small ways we can help ourselves to establish a sense of control while the uncertainty continues.

One way to do this, Dr Olusoga explains, is by ensuring that we live in the moment – and try as hard as we can to avoid ruminating on and worrying about what’s to come. There’s no denying that doing this is incredibly difficult – especially if you’re worried about what the cost of living crisis will mean for your bills this winter – but any time you can redirect your focus from the future to the present will help you to stop your anxiety levels from rising.