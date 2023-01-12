Also known as the 54321 method, this simple exercise is an effective tool to use when you’re feeling overwhelmed by anxiety and need some headspace.

To get started, all you need to do is name five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.

“This technique can be used whenever we feel stress, anxiety or overwhelm coming on,” Chloe Brotheridge, hypnotherapist and author of The Anxiety Solution, explains for Stylist’s Strong Women.

“It can also be used in bed at the end of the day to help you to switch off or before a meeting you’re nervous about to help you to feel centred and calm beforehand. It’s a quick and simple tool that could be used daily as part of your routine or whenever you need to ground and calm yourself.”

