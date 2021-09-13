She continues: “I think the rigidity of thinking ‘it’s bad or good’ leaves us with an inability to be in that grey space in between, and that’s doing us all a massive disservice.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that there are different degrees of uncertainty, and not knowing where your next paycheck is going to come from, for example, is very different from not knowing whether you’ll have an offer accepted on a flat you really love, or whether someone you like will text you back.

But when it comes to these lower stakes types of uncertainty, what Sarmiento is saying makes a lot of sense. Thanks to the pressure many of us feel to constantly ‘achieve’ and move onto the next big thing, it can feel as if sitting in a place of uncertainty (and experiencing the ‘bad’ emotions that come with it) is a waste of time, adding to the sense of anxiety that not knowing can produce.

But in reality, not only is facing uncertainty a lot more common than it might seem, it’s also not a ‘bad’ place to be in at all – and can teach you a lot about yourself and how you see the world.