But the thing is, there’s actually so much enjoyment to be found in solitary activity.

In the first chapter of her book Alonement, Francesca Specter writes: “Time alone was just a drab waiting room to tolerate until real life resumed; it held so little value to me. Solitude was a chore, something I was lumbered with doing enough of already. That’s why, when deliberating between spending a night by myself or pursuing pretty much any other option, I’d so often pick the latter.”

However, as she explains later: “Learning to value alone time is, without a doubt, the most radical and important lesson I’ve learnt in my life to date.”

For one, there’s no wrestling with five different calendars or waiting for someone else’s schedule to align with yours to go and see that exhibition you’ve been waiting for.