Why moments of awe and making rituals are key to feeling like you have more time

“I just don’t have time.” How often do you say that? Once a day, at least?

Most of us feel rushed off our feet and with minimal time to ourselves (meaning: not dedicated to work, sleep, errands or admin). We try to tackle this with optimised time management skills, attempting to make every moment contain peak productivity, or cutting down on certain areas to claw back some space – goodbye, sleep.

The dream solution would be to simply have more time. But alas, that’s not going to happen. So what can we do instead?

In her book, Happier Hour, Cassie Holmes, professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, an award-winning teacher and researcher on time and happiness, attempts to answer that question.