For many of us, the reality of therapy remains a pretty alien concept.

We might have friends who say therapy changed their lives or have seen people attend therapy on our favourite TV shows, but making the decision to seek therapy can remain a daunting one – especially when it comes to finding the right therapist.

Although searching for a therapist may seem overwhelming at first, there are actually plenty of ways to narrow down your search and find a therapist who suits you and your needs.