Try to find your ‘flow’

According to professor of behavioural science, Mica Estrada, the key is to try and make healthy mental choices no matter what interruptions happen in our lives that we don’t want or expect.

“Flow” is defined by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, author of Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience, as a state of concentration in which the experience is so enjoyable that people will continue to do it for the sheer sake of doing it.

Writing in Psychology Today, Estrada suggests seeking out these experiences, which can range from anything to walking in fresh air, painting, reading or swimming. Put simply, it’s any activity that allows you to immerse yourself in it so fully that you begin to tune out of the rest of the world. It’s in those moments of distraction and peace that you’ll feel most at ease with the external situation.

“Find the activity that sends you into a state of flow, and make space to do it. If you don’t have hours for such things, commit to 10 minutes and just do that thing that connects you to flowing, whether it’s surfing, quilting, yoga, chess, or riding your Vespa.”