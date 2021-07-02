Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.



“People who experience panic attacks have to do a lot of the work to stop them when they are not experiencing them,” explains Dr Meg Arroll, a psychologist specialising in solution-focussed approaches to health and wellness. However, there are some things you can do to ease your symptoms while you’re actually experiencing a panic attack. Here, Dr Arroll outlines 5 techniques to try to help calm yourself down from a panic attack.

You may also like Anxiety and nausea: why does anxiety make you feel sick?

Breathe through your belly

“The most important thing when it comes to panic attacks is to get your breathing back under control,” Dr Arroll says. It’s not only important that you try to slow down your breathing but that you can control where your breath is centred. “The key thing is to make sure you’re breathing through your diaphragm or your belly,” Dr Arroll explains. “Breathing through your chest maintains a sense of panic so place one hand on your chest and one hand on your belly and try to breathe through your belly. It should rise on the inhale and dip back in on the exhale.” If you’re struggling to centre your breath to your belly, think about breathing through your tailbone, Dr Arroll advises. “Breathe through your nose for a count of three and then out for four,” Dr Arroll says, adding that, “it’s important to breathe out for a little bit longer.”

You may also like F**k, I Think I’m Dying author Claire Eastham on how her first panic attack felt

Use a paper bag to help to control your breathing

You may have seen people using a paper bag to help them control their breathing in films or photos and wondered if this was an effective way to manage anxiety. Dr Arroll says that this can, in fact, be a helpful way to control your breathing. “It helps to prevent you from inhaling too much oxygen which will regulate your breathing,” she explains. “Hyperventilation makes you feel breathless so you might be gasping for air and taking in too much oxygen,” Dr Arroll says, explaining that a paper bag will help to stop this and make you feel less panicked overall.

Hold ice in your hand

“Using other senses can help to shock yourself out of a panic attack,” Dr Arroll says, explaining that engaging your different senses can distract your body which might stop your panic attack. One way of doing this is to put some ice in a tea towel and hold it into your hand. “You can do this until you almost feel some sort of mild pain signal and then move it to the other hand,” Dr Arroll advises.

Bite into a lemon

“Biting into something bitter like a lemon is another way to engage your senses which can help to stop your panic attack,” Dr Arroll says. You could also use another kind of bitter fruit. The key thing is that you get the sensation of biting and the bitter taste in order to engage your senses.

Hold onto an object with an unusual texture

“Holding something that feels unusual is a great technique if you’re on the go, as you can easily keep something rough, scratchy or soft in your bag to have ready if you ever have a sudden panic attack,” Dr Arroll says. “This will engage your sense of touch and help to pull you out of your panic attack,” she continues to explain, adding that you can try different textures to figure out which one is most effective for you.

Try a coping visualisation

This method involves you imagining yourself in a situation where you have had a panic attack or you have been in a heightened sense of anxiety in order to stimulate a sense of panic. It’s also known as ‘negative visualisation’. “While you’re imagining it, walk yourself through how you would cope in that situation. What will happen is that your mind then has a roadmap to follow in terms of dealing with the real panic,” Dr Arroll says. This technique may sound counter-intuitive but Dr Arroll explains that it works because facing your anxiety head on can often be the best way to deal with it. “Imagining yourself coping is more useful than trying to avoid the situation,” Dr Arroll says, adding that, “a sense of denial is one of the most detrimental things.”

Dr Meg Arroll, psychologist Meg Arroll shares five techniques for dealing with panic attacks. Dr Meg Arroll (PhD, CPsychol, CSci, AFBPsS, FHEA, MISCPAccred) is a psychologist specialising in health and wellness. Dr Meg’s solution-focused approach gives practical tips and strategies for life’s tricky problems that are both complex and everyday. Meg has published six mainstream books, is a regular contributor to leading media outlets and runs her clinic from London’s Harley Street and online.

The Curiosity Academy is Stylist’s new home for learning, packed with workshops, guides & video classes from the UK’s most in-the-know people. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy