No matter what our job title, seniority level or area of expertise, we all know how it feels to be overwhelmed by work. Whether you keep missing deadlines, are struggling to keep up with your responsibilities or simply feel overwhelmed by the length of your to-do list, feeling out of control can be seriously stressful. Because of this, knowing how to prioritise work effectively is one of the most important skills any of us can learn. It might not seem that valuable at first consideration – after all, identifying where to start is only the first step towards completing a task – but by helping you to effectively manage your time, meet important deadlines and feel more prepared, prioritisation is a skill that can lead to a whole host of benefits.

In particular, being able to prioritise can help us to manage our stress levels and reduce our risk of developing burnout – something that is more important than ever during the current climate. By helping us to stay on top of things, feel more in control and get work done in ample time, prioritisation not only allows us to do our jobs well (and therefore eradicate any stress we might feel about our own abilities), it also stops our brain from becoming overwhelmed with thoughts about all the things we need to do. And while we’re working from home, prioritisation can also help us to achieve a better work/life balance – by making it easier to complete work in a timely manner and reducing the amount of ‘thought clutter’ in our brain, prioritisation can make it easier for us to switch off at the end of the working day.

Time is finite but your energy is not, so focus on managing your energy, not your time

So, with all of this in mind, how can we get better at prioritising at work? According to Business and Executive Coach and Life Coach Directory member Jessica Rogers, prioritisation is all about managing our energy levels to get the most out of our day. “Time is finite, but your energy is not, so focus on managing your energy, not your time – if you are energised you can get more done in a shorter time than if you are not,” she explains. With this in mind, Rogers suggests, we should focus on looking after ourselves to ensure we can get the most out of our day. For her, this means taking regular breaks and working in time blocks, as well as identifying the things which are of the most “strategic importance” and doing those first.

How to prioritise effectively: writing things down can help you to get a clearer idea of what needs to be done.

Focus on one thing at a time and don’t move on until you have completed it

“Overwhelm leads to procrastination, demotivation and exhaustion, so think about how you can feel more energised throughout the day,” Rogers says. “Focus on one thing at a time and don’t move on until you have completed it – this way, you can complete tasks fully and that helps to relieve some feelings of overwhelm.” Finally, Rogers suggests, asking for help can be another important aspect of prioritisation – because sometimes there just isn’t enough time to complete everything on our list. “Ask for help,” she recommends. “There may be someone who has the strengths to complete your tasks in less time and bringing them on board can help to relieve feelings of overwhelm and leaves you more time to do the things you’re good at.”

Although setting aside five or ten minutes a day to plan and prioritise may seem like a waste of time (especially when you’re already worried about being behind on work), it’s clear that something as simple as writing down what we need to do and thinking about the best plan of action really can help us to feel less overwhelmed. At a time when so many of us are struggling with work stress and finding it difficult to switch off at the end of the working day, prioritisation could be the key to feeling more in control – and who doesn’t want that?

