If you’re working from home on a laptop at the moment, chances are you’re spending more time than ever looking at a screen.

While working in the office often means getting up at regular intervals throughout the day to go to the bathroom, attend a meeting or make a cup of tea, when we’re working from home, all of this is reduced to a maximum two minute break every couple of hours. Without the atmosphere of the office to break up your day, staring at a laptop for hours on end is all too easy.

Add the amount of time we spend scrolling endlessly through social media to curb some of our lockdown-induced boredom or checking for the latest news updates, and we’re faced with a pretty significant dilemma.

With this in mind, it’s more important than ever that we take time away from our screens this weekend and give ourselves a well-earned break, especially because the coronavirus outbreak has led to heightened levels of anxiety and stress for many of us.