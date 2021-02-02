To get into this mindset, Flanders recommends asking yourself two questions every time you find yourself saying things like ‘this is what I’m supposed to do’.

“It’s about stopping and asking yourself ‘Where did that story come from?’ ‘Who told me that was true?’” she explains. “That answer will be different for everyone and every time you do something, but it might be something that your family, friend or co-worker told you and you’ve internalised.”

She continues: “Then once you’ve done that, you’ll want to ask yourself, ‘Is that true for me?’”

When it comes to unpicking your need to be busy all the time, that might look like asking yourself why you feel guilty about relaxing or not having a ‘side hustle’ – is that because you feel like you should work harder, or because you’re viewing what’s going on in your life through the lens of someone else’s expectations?