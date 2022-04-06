Most of us would like to think that if a narcissist entered our lives, we would spot it. The tell-tale sense of entitlement, display of dominance and adoration of attention are all behaviours we’ve come to recognise as red flags of an unbalanced relationship, and we’d know to keep a fair distance.

But what about when it comes to our own behaviour? Are those tendencies so easy to identify – and ultimately accept?

According to psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman, we all have the potential for narcissism within us.