How to stay calm and positive in the face of relentless dread

Then there’s the controversial US election, China’s horrific and continued abuse of the Uighurs, the earthquakes in Turkey and the Caribbean, and a locust swarm outbreak in East Africa. The devastating terror attacks in France and Vienna. The neverending Brexit situation. The rapid rise in unemployment rates. The myriad horrors that I don’t have time to touch upon here.

Throw in the fact that we’re living under the cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of over 1.23 million people across the globe, and is it any wonder that so many of us feel as if we’re constantly waiting for the next bad thing to happen?

A year of relentless dread

When I explain to psychotherapist Ruairí Stewart (aka The Happy Whole Coach) that I’m always on edge at the moment, he completely gets where I’m coming from.

“Dread is a feeling we are becoming quite familiar with in 2020 with the huge amount of uncertainty we have, and continue to face,” he says.