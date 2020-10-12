1. Sit down and think hard to work out what you feel guilty about. Writing it down may help.

2. Find someone you can trust but who does not have a direct stake in what has happened or lives too close to it or to you. (However much someone loves you and wants to help, if they have an interest of their own, they may not be able to help you see things clearly. Plus, it would be harder for you to hear what they say with an open mind.) Then, you need to talk it through with the person; the purpose is not to get advice but to get perspective. Is what you think happened what really happened? If it is, was it so bad? And if you have done something wrong, what can you do to try and put it right?

3. Once you’ve worked out what you feel guilty about and what you might do to put it right, you have to be brave. Say sorry properly and try and make amends. That’s actually all that is required of a person, and all you can do.

4. Don’t put pressure on the person you are apologising to for them to say it’s alright or to forgive you. It really helps if you don’t place too much importance on being forgiven, the problem is that you have to forgive yourself.