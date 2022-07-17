1. Breathing is a simple but powerful technique that engages your parasympathetic nervous system and reduces the anxiety response in your body. Imagine a circle slowly expanding and then contracting. As it contracts, breathe in slowly, as it expands, breathe out.

2. If you feel the worry rising as you sit in a Zoom waiting room before an important presentation, draw a square on your notepad and breathe in for four seconds as you trace one side of the square, then breathe out as you move on to the next side – and so on.

3. Waking up at 3am worrying about how you’re going to get through your mental to-do list? Try the ‘paradoxical intent’ technique, where you lie with your eyes closed but actively tell yourself not to fall asleep. There’s evidence the switch in focus works for some people, helping you relax.

4. Stop whatever you’re doing and pay attention to the sounds in your body. Then sounds in your room. Then sounds in the house. Then sounds outside the house. Then reverse the process until your mind feels quieter.

5. If you find yourself spiralling, try the ‘5,4,3,2,1’ method to ground yourself. Notice five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can touch, two you can smell and one you can taste.

6. Worrying quite literally narrows your focus. Widen your field of vision by shifting your downward gaze into a small phone screen or laptop to looking up at a wide landscape and you’ll feel the difference instantly.