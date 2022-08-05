If you’re feeling let down by your summer so far, it’s not too late to get a fresh start on the summer and make the most of the final month.

1. Come to terms with a new mental vision of the summer

One of the biggest problems with the summer is that we all have a tendency to build it up in our minds — the more we visualise an amazing summer, the more we are disappointed when it fails to live up to our expectations.

“Firstly, loosen the pressure you have on yourself,” suggests Perlin. “If you can accept that your summer might not have looked how you envisaged, it allows you to create space for what you want it to feel like instead. If you keep fighting the sense that so far it hasn’t been how you wanted, it doesn’t allow you the choice to discover something new.”

While you may have imagined your summer going a certain way, maybe a different kind of summer is actually what you really need. “Imagine drawing a line in the sand and the days before this moment now softly floating away leaving room for what’s ahead.”

2. ‘Set your brain’ in the right direction

Once you’ve figuratively drawn a line in the sand and let your old expectations go, focus on the future.

“Now it is time to get excited about how much you can gain from the days you have ahead of you,” says Perlin. “Ask yourself, ‘How would you like to feel after the end of the summer?’”

Once you’ve figured out what you really want to get out of the final month of summer, create new, realistic visualisations of what your final month of summer might look like and how these activities will help you get there. “Visualise how you want things to seem on the last day of the summer, how you want to feel and what you want your thoughts to sound like,” she suggests. “What are the steps you need to get there? What is the mindset, the activities, the people who are going to support you to easily get there? Brains are designed to go in directions so it’s really useful if you can set it the way you want.”