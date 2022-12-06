When it comes to self-improvement, we tend to think of new things we can do to be better versions of ourselves. Whether that’s implementing a new workout routine or learning a language, the focus is always on adding.

But what if unlearning things that don’t serve us is as important as adding in new new habits when it comes to being better versions of ourselves?

“There are some really simple, easy-to-follow techniques we can introduce to our lives to reduce stress and anxiety. But adding a load of new habits to our already busy lives isn’t always the most useful,” says psychologist Zoe Mallet.