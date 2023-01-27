How to use time bundling to be happier

If you were to track every minute you spent in a day, what percentage do you reckon would be spent doing stuff that actually brings you joy?

If you’re anything like us, we’d estimate the balance of joyful time and meh time – or even outright ‘I hate this’ time – would be skewed heavily towards the latter. It’s inevitable, really. There are so many tasks that simply have to be done but aren’t exactly fun. Think washing up plates after dinner, attempting to wrestle back control of your email inbox, or getting the Tube to work.

In a dream world, you’d be able to just ditch these timesucks and fill your 24 hours a day with only wonderful things. But do that and your kitchen would quickly look gross, you’d miss an important email and your overdraft would shout at you with every Uber you took. You could outsource these things, but that’d cost an awful lot of money that we simply don’t have.